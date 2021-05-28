HDFC Bank to set up COVID care infrastructure under its CSR initiative

HDFC Bank on May 28 said it will carry out a slew of measures under its corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiative Parivartan to enhance medical infrastructure for COVID relief across the country. The measures include setting up of permanent medical infrastructure such as oxygen plants, medical equipment, and ICU facilities, in addition to providing medical supplies to hospitals across India.

The bank has committed an initial amount of Rs 100 crore under Parivartan in FY22 for COVID-19 relief initiatives. In FY21, HDFC Bank had contributed Rs 120 crore towards the same cause.

The largest private bank plans to set up 20 oxygen plants across various hospitals in India, three 100-bed COVID care facilities and two isolation centres. It will also provide medical equipment and supplies to more than 200 hospitals across the country. For setting up oxygen plants and COVID care medical facilities, the lender will work with local administrations to identify hospitals across India.

HDFC Bank also plans to offer scholarships under the education crisis scholarship scheme to students affected by the pandemic and provide monthly rations to close to 1.5 lakh individuals across villages.

Ashima Bhat, group head - CSR, business finance and strategy, administration, and infrastructure, HDFC Bank, said, “Our efforts are a small token of our commitment towards society. We believe in creating long term sustainable infrastructure under Parivartan and the initiatives outlined to help combat COVID-19 emanates from this ethos.” The bank is working with its NGO partners and local administrations to create the necessary medical infrastructure. Going forward, the bank will focus on critical areas like education and livelihood, particularly for families affected by COVID-19, Bhat added.