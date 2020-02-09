App
Time to reset economy

Time to reset economy

Last Updated : Feb 09, 2020 08:35 PM IST | Source: PTI

HDFC Bank appoints Anjani Rathor chief digital officer

HDFC Bank managing director Aditya Puri said Rathor's credentials and leadership abilities make it a good addition to its leadership team.

Largest private sector lender HDFC Bank on February 9 announced the appointment of Anjani Rathor to the post of chief digital officer. Rathor joins from telco Bharti Airtel, where he used to serve as the chief infiltration officer of the consumer sector. The role of CDO has been vacant since incumbent Nitin Chugh left the job.

It can be noted that the lender has been facing a slew of challenges on its online banking in recent past.

HDFC Bank managing director Aditya Puri said Rathor's credentials and leadership abilities make it a good addition to its leadership team.

Rathor studied aersospace engineering at IIT Kharagpur and holds a post graduate diploma in management from IIM-Calcutta, a bank statement said.

First Published on Feb 9, 2020 08:34 pm

