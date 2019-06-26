App
Last Updated : Jun 26, 2019 09:02 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

HCL to recruit 3,000 freshers for Noida campus

Candidates will be employed in career streams cutting across application development, testing, IT maintenance and support.

HCL Technologies will recruit 3,000 freshers through a mega recruitment drive for the company's Noida campus on July 06-07, the company said.

Of these, 2000 would be graduates (engineers and non-engineers). The other 1,000 to be recruited would be students who have completed Class XII, it added.

The Class XII students would be recruited for Tech Bee, HCL's early career programme. They would have to clear the exam from any State Board, or CBSE or ICSE from Delhi-NCR, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Punjab or Uttarakhand.

The eligible applicants will have to undergo a fee-based technical skills training, on completion of which they will be absorbed into the company. This will be provided by HCL Training & Staffing Services, a subsidiary of HCL Technologies.

"The recruitment drive is a great opportunity for freshers to start their IT careers. All selected candidates undergo training which makes them job ready," company Executive Vice President, Sanjay Gupta said.

The company conducted a similar recruitment drive in 2018, which saw 5,800 walk-ins.

First Published on Jun 26, 2019 09:00 pm

tags #campus #employment #HCL #HCL Technologies #jobs #recruitment

