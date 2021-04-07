Happiest Minds Technologies Q4 PAT seen up 7.4% QoQ to Rs 45.3 cr: KRChoksey

Happiest Minds Technologies | BNP Paribas Arbitrage acquired 9,25,250 equity shares in the company at Rs 368.55 per share on the NSE.

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

KRChoksey has come out with its fourth quarter (January-March’ 21) earnings estimates for the IT sector. The brokerage house expects Happiest Minds Technologies to report net profit at Rs 45.3 crore up 7.4% quarter-on-quarter.

Net Sales are expected to increase by 11 percent Q-o-Q to Rs 214 crore, according to KRChoksey.

Earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) are likely to rise by 10.9 percent Q-o-Q to Rs 51.1 crore.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More