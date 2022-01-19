HAL signs contract with Mauritius for export of one advanced light helicopter

Apache helicopter (Representative image)

Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) has signed a contract with the Mauritius government to export one advanced light helicopter (ALH Mk-III) for the country’s police force, an official statement said on Wednesday.

The Mauritius government already operates HAL-built ALH and Do-228 aircraft. "With this contract (to supply one ALH Mk-III), HAL and the Mauritius government have further strengthened the long standing business relations spanning over three decades," HAL’s statement noted.

The contract was recently signed between senior officials of HAL and the Mauritius government at the company’s Transport Aircraft Division, Kanpur, the statement mentioned.

The helicopter supplied would be used by the country’s police force, it stated. ALH Mk-III is a multi-role, multi-mission versatile helicopter in 5.5 tonne category.

It has proven its mettle in various roles including numerous lifesaving missions during natural calamities in India and abroad, the statement mentioned.

More than 335 ALHs have been produced till date logging around 3,40,000 cumulative flying hours, it said. "HAL also ensures technical assistance and product support to the customer to ensure healthy serviceability of the helicopter," it noted.