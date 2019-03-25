App
Last Updated : Mar 25, 2019 08:26 PM IST | Source: PTI

Govt stake in Coal India reduces to 72.33%

Following the recent buyback of 0.72 per cent of shares, the promoters (government) holding is now at 72.33 per cent, the company said in an exchange filing.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
The government has pared its holding in Coal India Ltd to 72.33 per cent in the current fiscal from 78.5 per cent in 2017-18, the mining major said on Monday.

The FIs stake in the miner stood at 18.63 per cent, followed by FIIs at 6.3 per cent, it said, adding, public shareholding was at just 2.74 per cent.

In the 2018-19 fiscal, the government has received in excess of Rs 18,000 crore by twin dividends and stake sale by various modes like public offer and ETFs.

During the last fiscal, the total payout to government was around Rs 10,000 crore, without any stake sale.
First Published on Mar 25, 2019 08:23 pm

tags #Business #Coal India #Market news

