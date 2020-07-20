App
Govt may allow 100% FDI in completed housing projects: Report

In 2019-20, FDI in construction development was $617 million, much higher than the $213 million recorded in FY19, the report said.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative image

The government is considering allowing up to 100 percent foreign direct investment (FDI) in completed housing projects amid growing interest from overseas investors.

The Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) is evaluating ways to boost investment in the real estate sector, according to a report by The Economic Times.

"There are only limited sectors where FDI norms can be further relaxed and housing is one of them," an official told the publication.

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the story. If the FDI move comes through, it will help revive the sector that has been hit by the coronavirus outbreak and is an employment provider.

At present, 100 percent FDI is permitted through the automatic route in construction-development projects (except farm houses), contingent on a three-year lock-in period.

"We are studying the policy carefully as the restriction is largely aimed at preventing speculation in the sector," a source told The Economic Times.

The DPIIT is also planning to ease FDI norms in defence. The department is likely to move a cabinet note for seeking up to 74 percent FDI in the defence sector through the automatic route, as announced under the Aatmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan.
First Published on Jul 20, 2020 01:27 pm

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.