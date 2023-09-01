English
    Govt invites bids to appoint an asset valuer for IDBI Bank

    Reuters
    September 01, 2023 / 09:58 PM IST

    The Indian government has invited bids to appoint an asset valuer for IDBI Bank as it seeks to sell a majority stake of the lender.

    The asset valuer will have to conduct a valuation of the lender's assets, and provide assistance in the sale process of IDBI Bank, according to a government document.

    Bids will have to be submitted by Oct. 9.

    India is looking to offload its 30.48% stake in IDBI Bank, while Life Insurance Corp (LIC) of India will sell a 30.24% shareholding. Presently, the Indian government and LIC collectively own about 95% in IDBI Bank.

    Reuters
    first published: Sep 1, 2023 09:58 pm

