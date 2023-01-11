Govt approves Rs 155 crore for mineral exploration, boosting capabilities

Representative image

New Delhi, Jan 11 (PTI) The government on Wednesday said it has sanctioned Rs 154.84 crore to National Mineral Exploration Trust for mineral exploration and boosting capabilities.

The financial help to the exploration agencies will provide auctionable mineral blocks to the nation and will aid in realising self reliance in the mining sector.

"The executive committee meeting of National Mineral Exploration Trust (NMET), Ministry of Mines, was held... Projects of mineral exploration and enhancing institutional capabilities in exploration worth Rs 154.84 crore were approved," the mines ministry said in a statement.

The projects include exploration of minerals like graphite, iron, coal, zinc and bauxite.

Financial help for enhancing mineral exploration and institutional capabilities of Geological Survey of India and Indian Bureau of Mines among others was also approved, the statement added.