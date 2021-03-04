Godrej Interio bags contracts worth Rs 250 crore for Mumbai, Bengaluru, Kochi metros

Godrej Interio has bagged contracts worth about Rs 250 crore for the Mumbai, Bengaluru and Kochi metro projects, the company said.

As per the contract, the firm will carry out works like Civil Finishes, Cladding, Block works, Facade Glazing, Metal Ceiling, Aluminium Louvers, Structural Steelworks, Plumbing, Railing, Horticulture in these metro projects.

Godrej Interio won the contract for nine stations on the Mumbai Metro line which connects Dahisar to Kamraj Nagar neighbourhoods; 12 stations for Bengaluru connecting HSR Layout to Bommasandra, and 2 stations for the Kochi Metro line, it said in a press release.

The main consultants for these metro projects include Delhi Metro Rail Corporation Limited (DMRC) for Mumbai, Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) for Bengaluru, and Kochi project under Kochi Metro Rail Limited (KMRL).

"We are delighted to bag these metro projects of Bengaluru, Mumbai, and Kochi for our turnkey project segment. We have been working closely with the respective metro rail corporations to deliver a world-class experience for commuters through our expertise in delivering turnkey solutions," said Anil Sain Mathur, COO, Godrej Interio.

Continuing the government's focus on infrastructure development, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in her Budget 2021 speech said that emphasis will be laid on the expansion of the metro rail network across the country.

"Two new technologies will be deployed in Tier 2 cities and peripheral areas of Tier 1 cities to build metro connectivity at lower cost and higher safety in Tier 2 cities," she said, adding that metro rail network of 702 km is already operational across the country, and another 1,600 km of metro rail network is under construction in 27 cities.