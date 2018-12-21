Goa govt decides to step up efforts to restart mining

The Goa cabinet decided on Thursday to step up the efforts to restart iron ore mining in the state.

Some members of the Manohar Parrikar-led cabinet are expected to visit Delhi in the next two or three days to push for a solution to the issue.

The mining industry has come to a standstill since March after the Supreme Court set aside renewal of 88 mining leases for irregularities in procedure.

Parrikar, who has been operating from home owing to his illness, chaired the cabinet meeting at his private residence near here.

"The CM assured that all possible measures will be taken to ensure that mining resumes," Power Minister Nilesh Cabral told reporters.

"In the next two to three days we might have to go to Delhi and see," said Cabral.

Town and Country Planning Minister and Goa Forward Party chief Vijai Sardesai said the government is serious about the issue.

"A legislative solution" by amendment of relevant acts is being contemplated, he said.