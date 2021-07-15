GNA Axles Q1 PAT to Rs 9 cr: Sharekhan

Image

Sharekhan has come out with its first quarter (April-June’ 21) earnings estimates for the Automobiles sector. The brokerage house expects GNA Axles to report net profit at Rs 9 crore (down 67.1% quarter-on-quarter).

Net Sales are expected to increase by 166.9 percent Y-o-Y (down 30 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs 217 crore, according to Sharekhan.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) are likely to rise by 385 percent Y-o-Y (down 479 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs 10.8 crore.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

