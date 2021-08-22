GMR Hyderabad International Airport recommences Hyderabad-Malé flight service

GMR Hyderabad International Airport Limited (GHIAL) on August 22 recommenced direct flight service from Hyderabad to Malé, Maldives.

GMR Hyderabad International Airport Limited (GHIAL) on August 22 recommenced direct flight service from Hyderabad to Malé, Maldives. This flight service has been started by Indigo Airlines.

IndiGo flight 6E 8108 departed from GMR Hyderabad International Airport at 2.20 PM (IST) and will arrive at Maldives’ Velana International Airport at 4.30 PM (IST). The return flight 6E 8107 from Malé will arrive in Hyderabad at 20.50 PM (IST).

Initially, the flights will operate between GMR Hyderabad International Airport and Malé three times a week from August 22 (Tuesday, Thursday, and Sunday). The frequency will increase to four times a week from October 15 (Monday, Wednesday, Friday, and Sunday).

The aircraft took off from Hyderabad to Malé amidst much fanfare at the airport. Senior officials from GMR Hyderabad International Airport and IndiGo, along with other airport stakeholders were at the terminal to wish passengers and crew bon voyage.

"With the direct flight service connecting Hyderabad and Malé, travelers from Telangana and Andhra Pradesh can now enjoy the bright marine life with rich scenic splendors of the beaches of Maldives. The hassle-free travel experience will attract holiday goers, nature lovers and adventure junkies alike," said Mr Pradeep Panicker, CEO, GMR Hyderabad International Airport Ltd, said.

Mr. William Boulter, Chief Commercial Officer, IndiGo added that the new service will cater to the increased demand for international holiday travel demand from Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. "We are committed to providing an affordable, on-time, safe and hassle-free travel experience onboard our lean clean flying machine," he said.