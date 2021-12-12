Global chip shortage to continue till second half of 2022 : Samsung

Representative Image

South Korean tech major Samsung believes that the ongoing chip shortage shall continue till the second half of 2022. TM Roh, President of Samsung Mobile, addressed the issue during a meeting with senior executives and executives from over 30 of its major smartphone component suppliers, an IANS report stated.

As per reports, among the many steps the company is taking to mitigate the shortage include stocking up four weeks' worth of chip supplies instead of two weeks. The firm is also going to push for annual contracts with chip foundries to secure chip production capacity.

Due to the chip shortage, Samsung's Galaxy S21 FE is now going to have a January 2022 launch, inevitably pushing the launch of the Galaxy S22 lineup to February.

Meanwhile, Qualcomm CEO Cristiano Amon said that the chip shortage is gradually easing and the situation is expected to improve next year. Amon said that supply has improved this year over 2020 and the situation is expected to further improve in 2022.

Earlier in March this year, Qualcomm was struggling to keep up with the demand for its processor chips used in smartphones and gadgets. Demand for its chips soared as Android phone makers sought to win over customers abandoning phones produced by Huawei Technologies due to US sanctions. Qualcomm had found it hard to meet this higher-than-expected demand, in part due to a shortage of some subcomponents used in its chips.