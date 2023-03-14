English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event: Exclusive for Pro! Decnoch - Conference On Noiseless Charts & Options Strategies.
    you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

    Glenmark Pharma receives USFDA approval for generic antibiotic drug

    The company has received final approval from the US Food & Drug Administration (USFDA) for Clindamycin Hydrochloride Capsules, a generic version of Pfizer's Cleocin capsules, Glenmark Pharma said in a statement.

    PTI
    March 14, 2023 / 12:49 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Glenmark Pharmaceuticals on Tuesday said it has received approval from the US health regulator to market a generic antibiotic drug.

    The company has received final approval from the US Food & Drug Administration (USFDA) for Clindamycin Hydrochloride Capsules, a generic version of Pfizer's Cleocin capsules, Glenmark Pharma said in a statement.

    Glenmark's Clindamycin Hydrochloride Capsules in strengths of 75 mg, 150 mg, and 300 mg, will be distributed in the US by Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Inc, it added.

    According to IQVIA sales data for the 12-month period ending January 2023, the Cleocin Hydrochloride Capsules, 75 mg, 150 mg, and 300 mg achieved annual sales of around USD 33.6 million.

    Glenmark shares were trading 0.12 percent up at Rs 426.10 apiece on the BSE.

    PTI
    Tags: #antibiotic drug #Business #Companies #Glenmark Pharmaceuticals #USFDA
    first published: Mar 14, 2023 12:49 pm