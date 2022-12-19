English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    One Day to go ! Options Conclave 3.0 - Global Trading Live Event from 20th-22nd Dec at just 4999 for PRO!
    you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

    Genrobotics expands R&D facility to Technocity for healthcare robotics

    The company said the centre opened at Technocity, Thiruvananthapuram, will strengthen its R&D for healthcare products with special focus on developing healthcare robots.

    December 19, 2022 / 08:22 PM IST
    SunTec Building, Technocity (Image: Wikipedia)

    SunTec Building, Technocity (Image: Wikipedia)

    Genrobotic Innovations on Monday said it has opened a new research and development (R&D) centre in Kerala's capital in Thiruvananthapuram and the facility is expected to create more job opportunities.

    The company said the centre opened at Technocity, Thiruvananthapuram, will strengthen its R&D for healthcare products with special focus on developing healthcare robots.

    State Health Minister Veena George inaugurated the facility, which will facilitate the sharing of resources, best practices, and competence and create even more development opportunities in the field, the company said in a release here.

    "Research and development of various healthcare products will be the exclusive focus of the new centre of Genrobotics. This expansion will contribute hundreds of brand-new job opportunities in the sector," it said.

    Genrobotics, which began as a startup that has displayed innovation in solving different social issues, claimed that it has made a big impact by developing sewer-cleaning robot 'Bandicoot', which replaced manual scavenging.
    Tags: #Genrobotics #Healthcare robotics #R&D facility #Technocity #Thiruvananthapuram
    first published: Dec 19, 2022 08:11 pm