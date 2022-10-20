English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Open App
    Live: Stock Market Live: Themes That Will Make Money In Samvat 2079 | HDFC AMC, Clean Science In Focus
    you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

    General Atlantic looks to bump up stake in insurtech unicorn Acko

    This New York based company is strategising to lead a new financing round of close to $100 million in Acko

    Moneycontrol News
    October 20, 2022 / 01:16 PM IST
    Acko General Insurance is a digital insurance company in India that redefines insurance for the consumers. The company gives users convenience and stress-free claims at extremely attractive prices. (Source: startupsinindia.com)

    Acko General Insurance is a digital insurance company in India that redefines insurance for the consumers. The company gives users convenience and stress-free claims at extremely attractive prices. (Source: startupsinindia.com)

    Global growth equity investor General Atlantic is aiming to invest $50 million in insurtech firm Acko, TechCrunch reported today citing sources.

    The New York based company is wanting to lead a new financing round of close to $100 million in Acko at a flat valuation of $1.2 to $1.25 billion.

    Acko became a unicorn last year after securing funding from General Atlantic.

    As per the sources, the new deliberations come after Acko working with PayU earlier this year to raise a round of $200 million at a valuation of $1.8 billion. The reason as to why those talks fell through is still not known.

    With backers such as Lightspeed Venture Partners India, CPPIB, Amazon and Multiples Private Equity, Acko is a startup that aims to take on India’s insurance industry with a digital-first product. It primarily develops and sells auto insurance products.

    Close

    Acko has partnered with multiple firms for distribution such as Amazon (also a current investor), MakeMyTrip, Ola, Bajaj Finace and Urban Company. The brand also covers over a million workers from the gig economy through partnerships with companies like Swiggy and Zomato and more.

     

     
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Acko #Amazon #General Atlantic
    first published: Oct 20, 2022 01:16 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.