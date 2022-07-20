English
    Geekster raises $1.3 million in round led by Inflection Point Ventures

    The funding round saw Japan-based MyNavi Corporation participating as a new investor.

    July 20, 2022 / 09:16 PM IST
    Edtech Platform Geekster has raised USD 1.30 million (about Rs 10 crore) in a pre-series A round led by Inflection Point Ventures, the company said on Wednesday.

    Existing investors We Founder Circle and Ah Ventures also participated in the round. "The fund raised will be primarily utilised towards expanding the team. A part of the raised investment will also be exhausted in expanding the portfolio of offerings, adding new programs, and building scalable learning & hiring platforms,” the statement said.

    Geekster focuses on developing programming skills in students and making them work-ready for aspirational tech jobs. The startup claims that it does not charge any fee from the student until they land a well-paying job.

    With this fundraise, Geekster aims to make a million students work-ready in the next five years.
