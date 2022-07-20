Geekster raises $1.3 million in round led by Inflection Point Ventures

Representative Image

Edtech Platform Geekster has raised USD 1.30 million (about Rs 10 crore) in a pre-series A round led by Inflection Point Ventures, the company said on Wednesday.

The funding round saw Japan-based MyNavi Corporation participating as a new investor.

Existing investors We Founder Circle and Ah Ventures also participated in the round. "The fund raised will be primarily utilised towards expanding the team. A part of the raised investment will also be exhausted in expanding the portfolio of offerings, adding new programs, and building scalable learning & hiring platforms,” the statement said.

Geekster focuses on developing programming skills in students and making them work-ready for aspirational tech jobs. The startup claims that it does not charge any fee from the student until they land a well-paying job.

With this fundraise, Geekster aims to make a million students work-ready in the next five years.