Mar 06, 2018 11:20 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Gap to expand in India through shop-in-shop space

Gap entered the Indian market three years ago, but this is the first time the clothing company is introducing a shop-in-shop format for its products.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Gap’s head franchise in India, Arvind Lifestyle Brands, has said that it will open 17 Gap shop-in-shops in India through multi-brand retailers by the end of March in tier 2 and 3 markets in India.

Kapsons, Iconic India and All That Jazz would be among the multi-brand retailers, Parag Dani, Gap’s business head at Arvind Lifestyle Brands, said in a conversation with The Economic Times.

Gap entered the Indian market three years ago but this is the first time the clothing company is introducing a shop-in-shop format for its products. Through this strategy, Gap will go from the current 11,000 sq ft store sizes to outlets of 4,500 sq ft-5,500 sq ft.

These stores will be of three formats, with either products for the whole family, adults or children. The new outlets will be launched in cities like Jammu, Amritsar, Ludhiana, Patiala, Chandigarh, Jaipur, Ahmedabad, Bhopal, Bhubaneswar and Ranchi.

The expansion will lead to more people experiencing the American Gap styles of clothing in their town. Arvind Lifestyle Brands presently operates Gap stores in Delhi, NCR, Mumbai, Indore, Pune, Bengaluru and Chennai.

#Business #GAP #India

