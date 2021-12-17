MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Life Insurance Made Simple - Season2
  • PwC_India
  • Hitachi Energy
  • Score Dekha Kya
  • Investmentor
  • Masters Of Change
  • Hitachi Social Innovation
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Waterfield
  • Managing Diabetes With Ayurveda
  • Autodesk
  • Finq
  • Mirae
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • India Inc On the Move
  • Sustainability 100+
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
Access insightful & curated financial content with Moneycontrol PRO at just Re. 1/- per day. Use code PRO365.
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

GACL, GAIL sign pact to set up Rs 1,000-crore bioethanol plant in Gujarat

The MoU was signed by the representatives of both the companies at Gandhinagar in the presence of Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, a state government release said, adding that the plant would produce 500-kilo litres of bioethanol per day.

PTI
December 17, 2021 / 10:29 PM IST
A bioethanol plant (representative image: Wikimedia Commons)

A bioethanol plant (representative image: Wikimedia Commons)

Gujarat Alkalies and Chemicals Ltd and GAIL India on Friday signed a memorandum of understanding to set up a 500 KLD bioethanol plant at an estimated investment of Rs 1,000 crore in Gujarat.

The MoU was signed by the representatives of both the companies at Gandhinagar in the presence of Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, a state government release said, adding that the plant would produce 500-kilo litres of bioethanol per day.

Bioethanol is an alternative to fossil fuel used in vehicles and a form of renewable energy that can be produced from agricultural feedstocks through microbial fermentation.

This joint venture between state government owned GACL and GAIL is another step towards realising Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of an "Atmanirbhar Bharat". To reduce the import of crude oil and thereby save on foreign exchange, the Prime Minister has set a target of 20 per cent ethanol blending in petrol by 2025, said the release.

This plant will be using corn or rice husk as feedstock to produce 500 KLD (kiloliters per day) bioethanol, which will be used for blending in petrol.

Close

Related stories

As by-products, the plant will also produce 135 KTPA (kilo tonnes per annum) protein-rich animal feed and 16.50 KTPA of corn oil, according to the release.

The estimated project cost is Rs 1,000 crore, and it is expected to generate an annual turnover of Rs 1,500 crore, the release said, adding that the project would create employment opportunities for nearly 700 persons.

As per the release, the plant will help India reduce crude imports and save USD 70 million per year in foreign exchange.
PTI
Tags: #bioethanol plant #GACL #GAIL #Gujarat
first published: Dec 17, 2021 10:29 pm

Must Listen

ESG as a strategic lever to create long-term sustainable value

ESG as a strategic lever to create long-term sustainable value

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.