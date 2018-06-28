App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Jun 28, 2018 07:42 PM IST | Source: PTI

Furniture maker IKEA plans to use electric vehicles for home deliveries

Deputy Country Manager of IKEA India, Patrik Antoni said the companywill be installing charging pods at its store in Hyderabad to encourage both employees and customers to switch to electric vehicles. "To meet the Indian customers' service expectations home delivery will be an important component of our offer.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Swedish furniture maker Ikea is planning to use electric vehicles for home deliveries across the country, said a senior official of the company. According to a press release, Ikea initially aims at using electric vehicles, upto 20 percent of its total customer delivery fleet and subsequently increase them up 60 percent over three years.

Deputy Country Manager of IKEA India, Patrik Antoni said the companywill be installing charging pods at its store in Hyderabad to encourage both employees and customers to switch to electric vehicles. "To meet the Indian customers' service expectations home delivery will be an important component of our offer.

As a company, we have ambitious plans to adopt electric vehicles across our operations and in our first year in India, around 20 per cent of our customer delivery fleet will comprise electric vehicles. That number is planned to increase to 40 per cent in the second year and 60 per cent in the third year of IKEA's operations," the Ikea official said.

"We will be installing charging pods at our IKEA store in Hyderabad to encourage both our employees and customers to switch to electric vehicles. The initiative concerns our own vehicles at our stores and offices, but also includes our partners who take care of our home deliveries," he further said.

related news

Meanwhile Ikea said it has chosen Gati-KWE,an express distribution services firms logistic partner for its upcoming store here. The store is expected to be open next month here. The press release issued by Gati,the partnership will enable Ikeato efficiently manage home deliveries of its products (Do-It-Yourself) sold from its first ever India store to customer homes across Telangana. The overall scope of partnership is a combination of contract logistics, last-mile distribution and reverse logistics,it said.
First Published on Jun 28, 2018 07:15 pm

tags #Business #Companies #Current Affairs #Gati-KWE #IKEA #India #world

most popular

Motilal tips this industry to create high value, lists 5 potential winners

Motilal tips this industry to create high value, lists 5 potential winners

IT stocks rally smartly as rupee hits 19-month low of 68.53 to the dollar

IT stocks rally smartly as rupee hits 19-month low of 68.53 to the dollar

Luthra & Luthra report points to systemic lapses, override of controls in Fortis under Singh bros

Luthra & Luthra report points to systemic lapses, override of controls in Fortis under Singh bros

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.