 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusiness

From pizzas to biryanis, here's what India ordered on New Year's Eve

Haripriya Suresh & Sanghamitra Kar
Jan 02, 2023 / 07:02 PM IST

Cloud kitchens across the board saw brisk business on New Year's Eve, but categories like pizza and biryani reigned supreme when it came to customer preferences.

Customers' love for biryani was also evident on New Year's Eve, with the dish topping order charts. (Pic - Biryani by Kilo)

Over the weekend, as the world celebrated the New Year, cloud kitchen and foodtech platforms braced themselves for a long night. As more people ordered pizzas and biryanis for their parties and New Year's Eve celebrations, platforms such as Swiggy and Zomato reported record numbers.

Swiggy delivered more than 1.3 million orders on New Year's Eve as of 6.25 p.m., and that number continued to rise. Biryani, pizza, cake, burgers, and dosas topped Swiggy's list of the top five most ordered dishes. Swiggy tweeted at 10:25 p.m. on New Year's Eve that 61,287 pizzas had been delivered. Swiggy delivered 3.5 lakh biryani orders, according to PTI.

ALSO READ: New Year’s Eve: Swiggy delivered lakhs of biryanis, but there were takers for khichdi too

Compared to last New Year's Eve, Swiggy's orders from tier-2 cities increased threefold. There was a 46 percent increase in traffic from tier 2&3 cities compared to regular days, which resulted in 49 percent more orders being placed by customers from these cities. Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Mumbai, Delhi, and Chennai were the top five cities by order volume.

Swiggy said that over one lakh new restaurants participated on New Year's Eve and that restaurant-driven cancellations were minimal even during the peak.

Deepinder Goyal, founder and CEO of Zomato, stated that the company reached last year's orders-per-minute (OPM) levels at 6.40 p.m. Zomato's OPM was over 7,100 last year.