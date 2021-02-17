MARKET NEWS

Former Dr Reddy's exec is new CEO of Swiss pharma company PolyPeptide

Raymond De Vre, a Belgian who previously worked at Indian contract manufacturer Dr Reddy's Laboratories as global head of biologics, will join PolyPeptide Group as CEO-elect in April.

Reuters
February 17, 2021 / 10:43 AM IST
Raymond De Vre (Image: PolyPeptide)

Privately held drug industry contract manufacturer PolyPeptide Group named a new chief executive on February 16 ahead of a likely initial public offering (IPO) in Switzerland later this year.

Raymond De Vre, a Belgian who previously worked at Indian contract manufacturer Dr Reddy’s Laboratories as global head of biologics, will join PolyPeptide Group as CEO-elect in April.

CEO Jane Salik is stepping down during the summer but will stay on the board, the Swedish-headquartered company said.

"De Vre is a respected leader in the life sciences community, bringing skills and expertise which will make significant contributions to our continued long-term growth," PolyPeptide said in a statement.

PolyPeptide, a quarter-century-old firm, which bought Lonza’s peptides business in 2017, is advancing preparations for a 2021 Zurich stock market listing, sources have told Reuters.

The company makes peptides, tiny proteins used among others in cancer drugs, antibiotics, vaccines or anti-wrinkle agents, at plants in Europe, the United States and India.

PolyPeptide’s customers include Novavax Inc, for which it is making ingredients for its COVID-19 vaccine candidate.

PolyPeptide did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Reuters
TAGS: #Business #Current Affairs
first published: Feb 17, 2021 10:43 am

