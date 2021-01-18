MARKET NEWS

Ford to shut Chennai plant for a week due to semiconductor shortage

The shutdown is expected to impact production for February and March 2021

Moneycontrol News
January 18, 2021 / 10:41 AM IST

Ford has been forced to shut down its Chennai plant for a week due to the shortage of semiconductors, industry sources told CNBC-TV18.

Besides the Chennai (Tamil Nadu) plant, production at Ford’s Gujarat plant is also expected to be affected by the semiconductor shortage, the channel said.

Production is expected to be “adjusted in line with the shortage,” sources said. The shutdown is expected to impact production in February and March 2021 and Q4FY21 as a whole.

This comes even as the US automobile maker has been trying to streamline supplies, but “there are serious supply chain challenges,” it added.
