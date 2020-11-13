Ford CEO Jim Farley says automaker weighing making own batteries for EVs

"We are discussing (battery) cell manufacturing," Ford's Chief Executive Officer Jim Farley told a Reuters Events broadcast on Friday. "I think that's natural as (EV) volume grows."
Ford Motor Co is considering making its own batteries as sales volumes of electric vehicles rise around the world, the automaker's top executive said on Friday.
