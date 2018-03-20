Force Motors-Rolls Royce joint venture to develop rail engines

Force Motors today signed its joint venture with Rolls Royce Power Systems, for developing diesel engines and gensets. CNBC-TV18's Uttkarsh Chaturvedi caught up with Prasan Firodia, MD of Force Motors to get more details on the partnership.
Taking about partnership he said, “This is a joint venture between Force Motors and Rolls Royce Power Systems; 51 percent with Force Motors and 49 percent with Rolls Royce Power Systems.”
“What predominantly this joint venture will be doing is we will be producing the series 1600 engine from the Rolls Royce Power Systems universe in India.” He added further.