For chemicals, Budget 2022 is a minor reversal of import substitution policy

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

The Budget FY23 is positive for the downstream chemical industry as it attempts to lower input prices. Steps taken to reduce duties are likely to lower concerns about raw material inflation impacting food processing, plastics, packaging and consumer durable industries. Attempt to lower raw material cost (image) Source: Moneycontrol Research, Ministry of Finance To start with, customs duty on Naphtha —the key feedstock for petrochemical industry – has been reduced from 10 percent to 2.5 percent, which is positive for polymer and...