English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    UPCOMING EVENT:How to fix your fixed income with new debt investment avenues? To know the answer and more, Block your calendar on 23 March at 11.30 a.m.
    you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

    First goal is to make Ruchi Soya debt-free, says Baba Ramdev on Rs 4,300-crore FPO

    With the use of the proceeds, our first goal is to make Ruchi Soya debt-free as soon as possible,'' said Baba Ramdev in an interview with CNBC-TV18.

    Moneycontrol News
    March 22, 2022 / 01:47 PM IST
    Baba Ramdev (File picture)

    Baba Ramdev (File picture)

    Patanjali Ayurved Group-controlled Ruchi Soya, backed by yoga guru Baba Ramdev, has priced its Rs 4,300 crore follow-on public offering (FPO) which will run from March 24 to 28 at Rs 615-650 a share.

    Ruchi Soya Industries will hit the capital markets with a Rs 4,300-crore follow-on offer later this week, making the country's largest edible oil-maker the first to be re-listed after the bankruptcy process.

    Also Read: Ruchi Soya prices its follow-on public offering at Rs 615-650 a share

    "We have been directed to liquidate 25 percent equity by December. With the use of the proceeds, our first goal is to make Ruchi Soya debt-free as soon as possible," said Baba Ramdev in an exclusive interview with CNBC-TV18.

    The higher end of the price band – Rs 650 a share – represents a 35 percent discount from Thursday's closing price. The firm said the minimum bid will be for 21 shares and in its multiples thereafter.

    Close

    Related stories

    The proceeds from the FPO will be used for repaying certain outstanding loans, meeting incremental working capital requirements, and other general corporate purposes.

    The red herring prospectus says shares will be credited on April 5 and their trading will start a day after. Refunds will be initiated on April 4.

    Ruchi Soya pioneered soya foods in India under the Nutrela brand in the 1980s. Patanjali group's acquisition enables Ruchi Soya to benefit from the ayurveda firm's pan-India distribution network, know-how in FMCG and group synergies.

    At 1:39pm, shares of Ruchi Soya traded 0.98 percent higher at Rs 919 apiece on the BSE.
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Baba Ramdev #Patanjali Ayurved #Ruchi Soya #Ruchi Soya FPO #Ruchi Soya Industries
    first published: Mar 22, 2022 01:47 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.