Expect disbursements to be good in Q4: Can Fin Homes

The third quarter saw one of the toughest liquidity crises for housing finance companies. However, Can Fin Homes has passed this litmus test. Disbursements for the company declined 9 percent QoQ in comparison with 11 percent QoQ decline for LIC Housing Finance, 43 percent for GRUH Finance and 96 percent for Dewan Housing Finance.

Sharing his outlook going forward, SK Hota, Managing Director of Can Fin Homes, said disbursements in Q4 year-on-year are expected to be good and will only improve going forward.

Hota said that he did not see any hiccups in the first time home loan buyer’s demand, the category that the company caters to. "There is also traction seen on the supply side for this category. So, going forward every quarter is expected to be a better quarter," he said.

With regards to liquidity, Hota said for Can Fin Homes, it has never been an issue as it is a pure retail home loan player.