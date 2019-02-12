Present
Moneycontrol

Budget2019

Associate Sponsors:

Sector Sponsors:

App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
Presents Budget 2019

Associate Sponsors

you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Feb 12, 2019 10:16 PM IST | Source: CNBC-TV18

Expect disbursements to be good in Q4: Can Fin Homes

Managing Director SK Hota said going forward, every quarter is expected to be a better quarter.

CNBC TV18 @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

The third quarter saw one of the toughest liquidity crises for housing finance companies. However, Can Fin Homes has passed this litmus test. Disbursements for the company declined 9 percent QoQ in comparison with 11 percent QoQ decline for LIC Housing Finance, 43 percent for GRUH Finance and 96 percent for Dewan Housing Finance.

Sharing his outlook going forward, SK Hota, Managing Director of Can Fin Homes, said disbursements in Q4 year-on-year are expected to be good and will only improve going forward.

Hota said that he did not see any hiccups in the first time home loan buyer’s demand, the category that the company caters to. "There is also traction seen on the supply side for this category. So, going forward every quarter is expected to be a better quarter," he said.

With regards to liquidity, Hota said for Can Fin Homes, it has never been an issue as it is a pure retail home loan player.

related news

Source: CNBC-TV18
First Published on Feb 12, 2019 02:35 pm

tags #Can Fin Homes #earnings #Results Boardroom

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.