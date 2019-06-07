Ex-Paytm exec Sonia Dhawan joins Sheroes; claims innocence in extortion case

Former Paytm executive Sonia Dhawan, who was recently released on bail in an extortion case, has joined women-only social platform Sheroes as Director Communications.

"It is good to be back to the work routine. With my experience in building brands and public relations, I am confident to make a new beginning. There has been a lot of misunderstanding and confusion which is being sorted. I am innocent and expect the court case to conclude in the coming time," Dhawan said in a statement.

Interestingly, Sharma has a board seat on the parent firm of Sheroes. It wasn't immediately clear if the case on Dhawan was settled as of now.

She was kept under judicial custody for five months for allegedly being a part of an extortion bid against Paytm's founder Vijay Shekhar Sharma. A longtime secretary of Sharma, she was promoted last year as Vice President of Corporate Communications and Public Relations at Paytm.

Dhawan was arrested in October along with her husband Rupak Jain and Devender Kumar an administration department resource. She was released on bail by the Allahabad High Court in March.