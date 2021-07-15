MARKET NEWS

Escorts Q1 PAT seen up 97.8% YoY to Rs 182 cr: Sharekhan

Net Sales are expected to increase by 52 percent Y-o-Y (down 27 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs 1,614 crore, according to Sharekhan.

July 15, 2021 / 07:18 PM IST
Sharekhan has come out with its first quarter (April-June’ 21) earnings estimates for the Automobiles sector. The brokerage house expects Escorts to report net profit at Rs 182 crore up 97.8% year-on-year (down 32.8% quarter-on-quarter).


Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) are likely to rise by 303 percent Y-o-Y (down 129 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs 14.3 crore.


