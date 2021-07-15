Escorts Q1 PAT seen up 97.8% YoY to Rs 182 cr: Sharekhan

Representative image

Sharekhan has come out with its first quarter (April-June’ 21) earnings estimates for the Automobiles sector. The brokerage house expects Escorts to report net profit at Rs 182 crore up 97.8% year-on-year (down 32.8% quarter-on-quarter).

Net Sales are expected to increase by 52 percent Y-o-Y (down 27 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs 1,614 crore, according to Sharekhan.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) are likely to rise by 303 percent Y-o-Y (down 129 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs 14.3 crore.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

