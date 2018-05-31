Endurance Technologies likely to test Rs 1,480: Siddharth Sedani

Siddharth Sedani

Endurance Technologies is one of India’s leading automotive component manufacturing companies. It manufactures aluminum castings (including alloy wheels), suspension products, transmission products and brake systems. It is the largest aluminum die casting manufacturer in India.

Mandatory CBS & ABS in two wheelers - rule by government is an opportunity for demand of value added products. Three of the four segments - brakes, suspensions and aluminum castings are immune to electric and hybrid vehicles in future.

The company has 18 plants in India & 8 plants in Europe, two more plants coming up in India. On valuation front, currently, the stock is trading at PE of 30.8x its FY19E EPS & 26.4x its FY20E EPS. We have a target of Rs 1480 per share.

