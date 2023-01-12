English
    Emami Q3 PAT may dip 12.2% YoY to Rs 245.9 cr: Nirmal Bang

    Net Sales are expected to decrease by 1.6 percent Y-o-Y (up 17.5 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs 956.4 crore, according to Nirmal Bang.

    January 12, 2023 / 07:00 PM IST
    Nirmal Bang has come out with its third quarter (October-December’ 23) earnings estimates for the FMCG sector. The brokerage house expects Emami to report net profit at Rs 245.9 crore down 12.2% year-on-year (down 18.4% quarter-on-quarter).


    Net Sales are expected to decrease by 1.6 percent Y-o-Y (up 17.5 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs 956.4 crore, according to Nirmal Bang.


    Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) are likely to fall by 13.8 percent Y-o-Y (up 50.8 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs 294.6 crore.


    Broker Research
    first published: Jan 12, 2023 07:00 pm