App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Jun 20, 2019 01:55 PM IST | Source: PTI

Efforts to further simplify GST to continue, says President Ram Nath Kovind

Addressing the joint sitting of both Houses of Parliament, the president said the indirect tax system is being made simple and effective.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The government will continue to take steps for further simplification of the Goods and Services Tax (GST), President Ram Nath Kovind said on June 20.

Addressing the joint sitting of both Houses of Parliament, the president said the indirect tax system is being made simple and effective.

"With the implementation of GST, the concept of 'One country, One tax, One market' has become a reality. Efforts to further simplify the GST will continue," he said.

Close

The GST, which subsumed over a dozen local taxes, was rolled out on July 1, 2017.

related news

He said that keeping in mind the interest of traders, accident insurance of up to Rs 10 lakh will also be provided to all traders registered under GST.

Kovind also said for small traders, the government will soon constitute the National Traders Welfare Board and formulate a National Retail Trade Policy to promote retail business.

The taxation regime, he noted, plays an important role in accelerating economic development.

"Along with continuous reform, simplification of taxation system is also being emphasised. Exemption to persons earning up to Rs 5 lakh from payment of income tax is an important step in this direction," he added.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, exclusive trading recommendations, independent equity analysis, actionable investment ideas, nuanced takes on macro, corporate and policy actions, practical insights from market gurus and much more.
First Published on Jun 20, 2019 01:47 pm

tags #Business #GST #India #Tax

most popular

Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.