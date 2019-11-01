Editor's Take | Move over platinum and gold, this is the world's most expensive metal

Palladium is one of the four precious metals the remaining three being platinum, gold and silver. It has now become the most expensive precious metal and is mostly found in the platinum and nickle mines in South Africa and Russia.

Palladium is a by-product from mining platinum and nickle.

In this episode of Editor’s Take, Moneycontrol’s Shraddha Sharma talks to Corporate Bureau Chief Prince Thomas to find out why the palladium has become more expensive than platinum.

10th