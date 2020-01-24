App
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Jan 24, 2020 09:14 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Editor's Take | Market has high expectations from Budget 2020

Moneycontrol's Sakshi Batra gets in conversation with Kshitij Anand to find what the market is expecting from Budget 2020.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Global factors have contributed significantly to push domestic markets to record highs. Come February 1, investors will be tuned in to watch Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's Budget 2020 speech where they will expect major announcements to reaffirm growth and further boost the market.

From major policy changes to bolster the agricultural sector to reforms that could turnaround the economy, expectations from the market are quite for the rally on D-Street to continue.

In this episode of Editor's Take, Moneycontrol's Sakshi Batra gets in conversation with Kshitij Anand to find what the market is hoping from Budget 2020.

Watch the video for more.

First Published on Jan 24, 2020 09:14 pm

tags #Budget 2020 #D-street #Market Edge #video

