Editor's Take | Market has high expectations from Budget 2020

Global factors have contributed significantly to push domestic markets to record highs. Come February 1, investors will be tuned in to watch Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's Budget 2020 speech where they will expect major announcements to reaffirm growth and further boost the market.

From major policy changes to bolster the agricultural sector to reforms that could turnaround the economy, expectations from the market are quite for the rally on D-Street to continue.

In this episode of Editor's Take, Moneycontrol's Sakshi Batra gets in conversation with Kshitij Anand to find what the market is hoping from Budget 2020.