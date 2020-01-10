App
Last Updated : Jan 10, 2020 03:35 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

ED to issue fresh summon to Edelweiss' Rashesh Shah in connection with Rs 2,000cr forex scam

The case pertains to violation of foreign exchange norms involving a firm Capstone Forex, a Mira-Bhayander based firm.

Tarun Sharma @talktotarun

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) will soon be issuing fresh summons to Rashesh Shah, Chairman and CEO of Edelweiss Group, in connection with a Rs 2,000 crore forex scam, sources told Moneycontrol.

Shah had been issued a summon earlier on January 3 to appear for questioning on January 9. However, he did not turn up for the questioning.

The case pertains to violation of foreign exchange norms involving a firm Capstone Forex, a Mira-Bhayander based firm.

First Published on Jan 10, 2020 03:19 pm

tags #Business #Edelweiss Group #Enforcement Directorate #India #Rashesh Shah

