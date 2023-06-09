English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

    ED issues notice to top officials of Xiaomi India, 3 banks over illegal remittances of Rs 5,551 cr

    In April 2023, Karnataka High Court rejected the petition filed by Xiaomi India challenging an order passed by the Competent Authority appointed under the Foreign Exchange Management Act,1999 (FEMA).

    June 09, 2023 / 08:25 PM IST
    Xiaomi

    Xiaomi

    Enforcement Directorate (ED) has issued a showcause notice to top officials of Xiaomi India, including CFO Sameer Rao, former MD Manu Jain and three banks over illegal remittances of Rs 5,551.27 crore.

    "The Adjudicating Authority has issued SCN to Xiaomi Technology India Private Limited, its officials and 3 banks under FEMA on the basis of a complaint filed by the ED with respect to illegal remittances made by the company to the tune of Rs 5,551.27 crore," said ED in a statement.

    In April 2023, Karnataka High Court rejected the petition filed by Xiaomi India challenging an order passed by the Competent Authority appointed under the Foreign Exchange Management Act,1999 (FEMA).

    (This is a developing story, please follow for more updates)

    Check your money calendar for 2023-24 here and keep your date with your investments, taxes, bills, and all things money.
    Tags: #ED #ED raid #show cause notice #Xiaomi
    first published: Jun 9, 2023 08:23 pm