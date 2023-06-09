ED issues notice to top officials of Xiaomi India, 3 banks over illegal remittances of Rs 5,551 cr

Xiaomi

Enforcement Directorate (ED) has issued a showcause notice to top officials of Xiaomi India, including CFO Sameer Rao, former MD Manu Jain and three banks over illegal remittances of Rs 5,551.27 crore.

"The Adjudicating Authority has issued SCN to Xiaomi Technology India Private Limited, its officials and 3 banks under FEMA on the basis of a complaint filed by the ED with respect to illegal remittances made by the company to the tune of Rs 5,551.27 crore," said ED in a statement.

In April 2023, Karnataka High Court rejected the petition filed by Xiaomi India challenging an order passed by the Competent Authority appointed under the Foreign Exchange Management Act,1999 (FEMA).

(This is a developing story, please follow for more updates)