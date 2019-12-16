App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Be a Pro
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Last Updated : Dec 16, 2019 12:52 PM IST | Source: PTI

WPI inflation rises to 0.58% in November

The rate of price rise for food articles rose to 11 percent during the month as against 9.80 a month earlier, while for non-food articles it eased 1.93 percent from 2.35 percent in October, showed the data released by the Ministry of Commerce and Industry on Monday.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Wholesale prices based inflation rose to 0.58 percent in November, as against 0.16 percent in October due to increase in prices of food articles. The annual inflation, based on monthly wholesale price index (WPI), was at 4.47 percent during the same month a year ago (November 2018).

The rate of price rise for food articles rose to 11 percent during the month as against 9.80 a month earlier, while for non-food articles it eased 1.93 percent from 2.35 percent in October, showed the data released by the Ministry of Commerce and Industry on Monday.

For manufactured products, the wholesale inflation remained static (-)0.84 percent during the month under review.

Close
The consumer price index based retail inflation, as per data released last week, spiked to over a 3-year high of 5.54 percent in November due to costlier food products like vegetables, pulses and protein-rich items.

LIVE NOW... Video series on How to Double Your Monthly Income... where Rahul Shah, Ex-Swiss Investment Banker and one of India's leading experts on wealth building, reveals his secret strategies for the first time ever. Register here to watch it for FREE.
First Published on Dec 16, 2019 12:20 pm

tags #Economy #India #inflation #WPI

most popular

Richest companies in Asia: Find out which Indian powerhouse features in top 13

Richest companies in Asia: Find out which Indian powerhouse features in top 13

Sundar Pichai is Alphabet CEO: Other Indian leaders at top global companies

Sundar Pichai is Alphabet CEO: Other Indian leaders at top global companies

Most corrupt states in India: Maharashtra does not figure in top 8, guess which takes top spot

Most corrupt states in India: Maharashtra does not figure in top 8, guess which takes top spot

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.