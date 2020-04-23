App
Last Updated : Apr 23, 2020 07:57 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Wine shops should be allowed to function during lockdown: Raj Thackeray

Pointing to the fact that the state's treasury is fast depleting, the MNS chief said that wine shops would help boost revenue.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

In an open letter to Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray has said wine shops should be allowed to resume operations during the ongoing lockdown in order to boost the state's revenue.

Pointing to the fact that the state's treasury is fast depleting, the MNS chief said that wine shops would help boost revenue and that the state government should "face the problem and find solutions instead".

Raj Thackeray also said that small restaurants and canteens, which have remained shuttered for over a month now, must also be allowed function as the loss in income affects not only their business but also the employees.

Close

He said that there is no certainty regarding when the coronavirus-led lockdown, which has already been extended once until May 3, will finally be lifted.

related news

Track this blog for LIVE updates on the COVID-19 pandemic 

In his letter to the state CM, he also said that the state must not get caught up with moral issues at this point, and allow liquor stores to function in order to generate revenue to support the state's weakening economy.

(With inputs from PTI)

First Published on Apr 23, 2020 07:56 pm

