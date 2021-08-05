MARKET NEWS

US trade deficit hits record in June as imports balloon

As the world's largest economy has reopened and recovered faster than other regions, American businesses have reported struggles getting a steady supply of inputs.

AFP
August 05, 2021 / 07:32 PM IST

A surge in imports of industrial supplies drove the US trade deficit to a record in June, according to government data released Thursday, a sign global supply chains may be coming back online after the pandemic disruptions.

The trade gap widened by $4.6 billion to $75.7 billion, a nearly seven percent increase compared to May, the Commerce Department reported. That was higher than analysts had expected and beat the previous all-time high set that month.

Imports of goods and services jumped $6 billion, most of which was accounted for by the rise in industrial materials and supplies such as iron, steel and chemicals, as well as a $1.2 billion increase in non-monetary gold.

US purchases of imported consumer goods, including autos, actually fell in the month, according to the report.

Exports also rose but gained just $1.2 billion compared to May.

"Supply chain disruptions are a risk but trade flows should rebalance as global economies come back online more completely," said Rubeela Farooqi of High Frequency Economics.

The lifting of pandemic restrictions allowed travel and tourism -- categorized as a service export -- to increase $400 million in the month, according to the data.

The US trade deficit with China in goods alone narrowed slightly to $27 billion, while gaps with the European Union, India and Japan all increased by around $1 billion.
first published: Aug 5, 2021 07:32 pm

