Rs 2,000 ban: Transitional disruptions in ease of doing business likely

Demonetisation

The Rs 2,000 denomination banknote was introduced in November 2016 to meet the currency requirement of the Indian economy in an expedited manner after the demonetisation of Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 notes along with the withdrawal of their legal tender status was announced on November 8, 2016. The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on May 19, 2023 announced that the objective of introducing Rs 2,000 banknotes was met once banknotes in other denominations became available in adequate quantities and that under the pursuance of the Clean Note Policy, it had advised banks to stop issuing Rs 2,000 banknotes with immediate effect.

The Rs 2,000 denomination is not commonly used for transactions, as the RBI estimates show that it constituted only 10.8 percent of the notes in circulation on March 31, 2023. In absolute terms, Rs 2,000 notes in circulation amount to only Rs 3.62 lakh crore in 2023 from a peak of Rs 6.73 lakh crore on March 31, 2018, when they constituted 37.3 percent of the notes in circulation.

Pain for the informal sector

Though the Rs 2,000 note can be used for monetary transactions till September 30, 2023, it can affect the economy in focused segments of the market where cash payment transactions are predominant. It is not incorrect that cash payments are used in business transactions to avoid tax compliance. Yet, it is also true that the informal sector is still outside the purview of a full-fledged digital financial system and this announcement might affect their business transactions even though Rs 2,000 is not commonly used as a medium of exchange. Also, cash-heavy businesses might face transitional issues and it can temporarily affect their ease of doing business.

The people who have saved or accumulated cash outside the formal banking sector in Rs 2,000 notes will get temporarily affected as they can exchange only up to Rs 20,000 at one time. However, such physical cash savings outside the financial system's purview can happen mostly in times of financial repression or low-interest rate regime. Given that the interest rate regime is not negative, people's propensity to save will be relatively higher.

The election factor

The political economy of this decision is compelling. The cash in circulation might surge ex-ante to elections in five states and the national polls in 2024. However, the impact of the withdrawal of Rs 2,000 notes on the economy is limited as it constitutes an insignificant share of currency in circulation.

In the banks, with Rs 2,000 notes being exchanged, the deposit accretion could increase, as noted by analysts. This, in turn, will have an impact on the term structure of interest rates. As a result, the rise in short-term interest rates will be moderated. The interest rate spread will also be lowered.

With the May 19 announcement to absorb Rs 2,000 notes, the 2016 demonetisation has reached a complete circle, however, whether it has achieved its stated objectives is still inconclusive. The “announcement effect” of this decision by the RBI is tremendous, as it is prior to the general elections in 2024. The electoral bonds were introduced in India, though to stem the illicit monetary transactions towards election funds, the point to be noted is that they have ensured only “partial transparency”. The electoral bonds are formal financial deals while purchasing the bonds, and while redeeming the bonds at the end. However, in between there is complete anonymity in the deals of “who is transferring to whom” the electoral bonds.

A Harvard Working Paper by Gita Gopinath and her co-authors titled “Cash and the Economy: Evidence from India's Demonetization” revealed that demonetisation lowered the growth rate of economic activity, using the cross-sectional effects on employment and nightlights over districts in India. Another paper by Amartya Lahiri in the American Economic Association journal revealed that demonetisation has not achieved its stated objectives of reducing black money (as black money is a flow problem, not a stock) and pushing the economy into forced formalisation.

Digital currency

The Rs 2,000 note can be used for trading and commercial purposes till a complete absorption by the RBI by September 2023. The move towards full-fledged central bank digital currency (CBDC) will take time, as cash is still the predominant medium of exchange in India. Though the RBI has introduced CBDC in select cities as a digitised legal tender, the efficacy of CBDC as a medium of exchange is still being analysed, prior to scaling it up to other cities in India. Yet another clarification awaited from the RBI was with regard to the regulatory framework for high-risk high-return assets like crypto, for the cleansing of bad coins in the system, and the plausible fraudulence that can happen in cross-border transactions.

As the Rs 2,000 banknote is still a legal tender in India, the likelihood of economic disruptions is comparatively lower. However, the ease of transactions will be disrupted ex-post to the RBI’s decision to withdraw Rs 2,000 notes. This is not demonetisation as the currency is still a “legal tender” and can be used in trading. Will the validity of the Rs 2,000 note as “legal tender” will be extinguished on September 30, 2023? This clarification is awaited from the RBI. The November 2016 announcement was full-fledged demonetisation as it was the withdrawal of “legal tender status” overnight and the flexibility was only in terms of the time given to the banks and the public to switch over to the printed new currencies. The transitional woes are indeed undeniable.

Lekha Chakraborty is Professor, NIPFP and Member, Board of Management, International Institute of Public Finance, Munich. Views are personal, and do not represent the stand of this publication.