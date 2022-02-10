MARKET NEWS

    RIL invests Rs 50.16 crore in Bengaluru-based EV tech company Altigreen

    RNEL will buy compulsorily convertible preference shares of the Bengaluru-based company, which Altigreen is an electric vehicle technology and solutions company for commercial last mile transportation through 2-,3-, 4-wheeled vehicles.

    Rachita Prasad
    February 10, 2022 / 10:51 AM IST
    Reliance Industries' arm Reliance New Energy Limited (RNEL) has entered into an agreement to invest Rs 50.16 crore in Altigreen Propulsion Labs Private Limited (Altigreen), the Mukesh Ambani-led conglomerate said Thursday.

    RNEL will buy compulsorily convertible preference shares of the Bengaluru-based company, which Altigreen is an electric vehicle technology and solutions company for commercial last mile transportation through 2-,3-, 4-wheeled vehicles. The transaction is proposed to be completed before March 2022.

    “The investment is part of our Company's strategic intent of collaborating with innovative companies in New Energy and New Mobility ecosystems,” RIL said.

    RIL did not disclose the stake that it will acquire upon the conversion of the shares in Altigreen.

    Altigreen has developed an E3 vehicle and its vehicles are built in-house in Bangalore on a 100% indigenous mobility platform. It currently has presence in 60 countries with 26 global Patents.

    The acquisition is not a related party transaction and none of RIL's promoter, promoter group or group companies have any interest in the above entities involved in the transaction. RIL said that the transaction does not require any government or regulatory approval.

     

    Altigreen is a private limited company incorporated in India on February 8, 2013. The company’s turnover in FY19, FY20 and FY21 was Rs 193.53 lakh, Rs 61.62 lakhs and Rs 103.82 lakh, respectively. 

     

    The electric mobility space has attracted Indian conglomerates like RIL, Adani Group and Tata Group, who have tied up with companies primarily to expand the EV charging platforms. 

     

    In October last year, RIL and bp’s fuel and mobility joint venture, Reliance BP Mobility Limited, launched its first Jio-bp branded mobility station in Navi Mumbai. The JV plans to set up a network of electric vehicle charging stations and battery swap stations, at its mobility stations and other standalone locations. 

     

    Last year, Reliance BP Mobility tied up with Gurugram-based BluSmart to set up electric vehicle charging infrastructure. The RIL arm also has an agreement with the Mahindra Group to explore the creation of electric vehicle products and services and to identify synergies in low-carbon and conventional fuels.

     

    Disclosure: Moneycontrol is a part of the Network18 group. Network18 is controlled by Independent Media Trust, of which Reliance Industries is the sole beneficiary.

     
