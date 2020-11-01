172@29@17@151!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|economy|reserve-bank-to-evaluate-impact-of-rbi-kehta-hai-campaign-6047071.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Nov 01, 2020 12:59 PM IST | Source: PTI

Reserve Bank to evaluate impact of 'RBI Kehta Hai' campaign

''RBI Kehta Hai'' was the first even 360 degree campaign initiated by the central bank using all mass media, including media such as television, radio, newspapers, hoardings, web banners, gifs, social media and SMS.

The Reserve Bank will evaluate the impact of multi-media public awareness campaign ''RBI Kehta Hai'', which was launched in 14 languages to educate the public about safe banking and financial practices.

''RBI Kehta Hai'' was the first even 360 degree campaign initiated by the central bank using all mass media, including media such as television, radio, newspapers, hoardings, web banners, gifs, social media and SMS.

In order to evaluate the impact of the public awareness campaign, the RBI has invited Expression of Interest (EoI) from eligible companies and other entities which have successfully completed at least five similar projects.

The RBI had launched the multi-media campaign with a view to create awareness among common man about good practices, regulations and initiatives in banking and financial sector.

As part of the campaign, messages have been launched on basic savings bank deposit accounts, customer liability in unauthorised electronic banking transactions, safe digital banking practices, banking facilities for senior citizens, banking ombudsman scheme, and cyber security, among others.

As per the EoI document, the selected firm will have to propose a methodology for conducting comprehensive scientific outcome analysis of the impact of public awareness campaigns, and conduct an in-depth analysis of the effectiveness of the media platforms used, besides other objectives.

The document further said companies, NGOs, voluntary agencies or public trusts participating in the EoI should have a turnover of at least Rs 2 crore from "Impact Evaluation/Surveys Business" in each of the last three financial years -- 2017-18, 2018-19 and 2019-20.

Besides, the agencies involved in the public awareness campaigns of RBI cannot participate in the EoI.

The document said the RBI''s awareness campaign is one of its kind due to the kind of infrastructure and planning required for nationwide reach while ensuring the last mile connectivity.
First Published on Nov 1, 2020 01:00 pm

