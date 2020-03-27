RBI holds OMO auction worth Rs 15,000 crore

As part of its continuing efforts to keep the system with adequate liquidity, the Reserve Bank on March 26 held an open market operation (OMO) auction for Rs 15,000 crore. The settlement for the same will be done on March 27, the central bank said.

While the notified amount was Rs 15,000 crore, total amount offered stood at Rs 39,529 crore but the central bank accepted only the notified amount.

The OMO is offering 8.08 percent for the instrument maturing in 2022, and 7.68 percent for those maturing in 2023 and the eight-year bond is priced at 7.17 percent.

On March 24 also the RBI had conducted an OMO of same amount.