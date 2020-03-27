App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Last Updated : Mar 27, 2020 08:09 AM IST | Source: PTI

RBI holds OMO auction worth Rs 15,000 crore

While the notified amount was Rs 15,000 crore, total amount offered stood at Rs 39,529 crore but the central bank accepted only the notified amount.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

As part of its continuing efforts to keep the system with adequate liquidity, the Reserve Bank on March 26 held an open market operation (OMO) auction for Rs 15,000 crore. The settlement for the same will be done on March 27, the central bank said.

While the notified amount was Rs 15,000 crore, total amount offered stood at Rs 39,529 crore but the central bank accepted only the notified amount.

The OMO is offering 8.08 percent for the instrument maturing in 2022, and 7.68 percent for those maturing in 2023 and the eight-year bond is priced at 7.17 percent.

Close
On March 24 also the RBI had conducted an OMO of same amount.

Time to show-off your poker skills and win Rs.25 lakhs with no investment. Register Now!

First Published on Mar 27, 2020 08:03 am

tags #Business #Economy #India #OMO #RBI

most popular

RBI Shaktikanta Das presser on March 27: 3 likely announcements

RBI Shaktikanta Das presser on March 27: 3 likely announcements

India's coronavirus cases tick up despite immense lockdown

India's coronavirus cases tick up despite immense lockdown

US has world's most confirmed coronavirus cases: Report

US has world's most confirmed coronavirus cases: Report

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.