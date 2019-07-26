App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Last Updated : Jul 26, 2019 08:18 PM IST | Source: PTI

RBI Guv says currency manipulation charges sound hegemonic

Questioning how can some countries call others 'currency manipulators,' he said such labelling should not be a bilateral prerogative as there are multi-lateral institutions like the International Monetary Fund exist to do such policing.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Reserve Bank governor Shaktikanta Das July 26 said ensuring orderly exchange rates is the responsibility of the IMF and not individual countries like the US and that currency manipulation charges by one nation against another reeks of bilateral hegemony.

It can be noted that US president Donald Trump has been singling out India and China as currency manipulators. Trump went to the extent of specifically mentioning Reserve Bank buying dollars from the markets as a proxy of setting the exchange rates.

Concerned over the issues around currency management, Das, without naming any country in particular, called for "collectively ensuring multilateral principles and frameworks for orderly exchange rates and payment arrangements are not superseded by bilateral hegemony."

Close

Questioning how can some countries call others "currency manipulators," he said such labelling should not be a bilateral prerogative as there are multi-lateral institutions like the International Monetary Fund exist to do such policing.

related news

"The best way forward", Das said is to strengthen existing institutions like the IMF and make them more "relevant and trusted".

Das' statement comes in the wake of the US treasury department's recent currency report to the Congress. While the latest report does not accuse India of currency manipulation, earlier reports had raised red flags over the RBI's dollar purchase. In fact, the latest bi-annual report paints all emerging markets as currency manipulators.

Amidst growing concerns about falling growth in the world economy, Das, while launching a book focused on the IMF, in the Capital Friday called for closer coordination between monetary and fiscal policies across the world to cushion the impact of the slowdown.

Pointing out that global cooperation in finance has become "weaker" in recent years, Das specifically flagged the decade-old policy of low interest rate regimes in major economies as a challenge for emerging markets like India.

"It is important, in the backdrop of slowing global growth, that policies of monetary and fiscal authorities are well-calibrated so that they support growth without further build-up of leverage and asset price bubbles. Prudent policies are critical to growth with macroeconomic stability," he said.

Globally, monetary and fiscal policies need to focus on judiciously using policy space and undertake structural reforms to improve productivity, innovation and job creation, he said.

On the issue of low interest rates in many advanced economies, he said such countries are pursuing their policies without "recognizing their adverse impacts".

Das said a third of the total bonds issued by advanced economies worth USD 13 trillion getting yielding negative returns now.

Amid low global interest rates, total credit to the non-financial sector in emerging markets went up from 107.2 percent of GDP at the end of 2008 to 194.4 percent of GDP by March 2018, and dropped to 183.2 percent at the end of 2018, the governor said.

In the face of such difficulties, the emerging markets will be focusing on macroeconomic and financial stability, while focusing on growth.

The world will be looking at bodies like the IMF for dependable solutions, he said, but expressed doubts on how these challenge will be negotiated.

"Global order today faces several challenges that will test the skills of the international organisations as well as those of national monetary and fiscal authorities," he said.

He further said there is an urgency to the completion of the 15th general review of quotas, which has been delayed for four years now.
First Published on Jul 26, 2019 08:15 pm

tags #Business #Economy #IMF #RBI #Reserve Bank of India #Shaktikanta Das

most popular

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.