Q3 GDP data: Private consumption show signs of recovery

Private Final Consumption Expenditure (PFCE) was seen at 58.6 percent of the gross domestic product (GDP) during the October to December quarter of the financial year 2020-21, as compared to a 54.3 percent during the July to September period and 60.2 percent a year ago, based on the GDP data released by the National Statistical Office (NSO) on February 26.

However, in absolute terms, PFCE dipped by 2.3 percent as compared to a rise of 6 percent during the same quarter last year and a contraction of 11.3 percent during the second quarter of the current financial year. PFCE is a vital indicator to gauge household spending in the country. This includes all the items that a private individual consume, whether it is toothpaste or a car.

It is the demand from households and private individuals that boost the demand for goods and services. This demand is termed and PFCE and it constitutes around 50 to 60 percent of the total GDP. During the April to June quarter, PFCE was 55.3 percent. Relatively costly purchases by households, including cars and consumer durables, are met through loans. Massive job cuts and salary cuts that happened during the current financial year due to the pandemic had affected the capacity of households to take new loans to finance purchases.

In a sign of recovery, demand for loans picked up in January based on Reserve Bank of India data. On the other hand, passenger vehicle sales, another key indicator of private sector demand, rose 11.4 percent in January.

During the time of the pandemic, the agriculture sector grew in both quarters, being the only sector that showed growth during the current fiscal. Manufacturing saw a growth of 1.6 percent in Q3, while it contracted 1.5 percent in the second quarter and 39.3 percent in Q1. The only other sector that was in positive terrain during the second quarter was electricity, gas, water supply and other utility services that saw a growth of 2.3 percent.