you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Last Updated : Oct 21, 2019 05:06 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Political Bazaar | Battle for Maharashtra and Haryana 2019

In this episode of Political Bazaar, Moneycontrol's Sakshi Batra talks to Viju Cherian to get a low-down on the situation in the two states.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Voting for a combined 378 assembly seats of Maharashtra and Haryana is underway, of which the ruling BJP holds 170 - 122 in Maharashtra and 48 in Haryana.

Its ally, the Shiv Sen has 63 MLAs across Maharashtra. The ruling coalition is expecting a return to power, but will far-ranging issues like farm distress, economic slowdown, floods and abrogation of Article 370 be crucial in deciding the fate of each state?

In this episode of Political Bazaar, Moneycontrol's Sakshi Batra talks to Viju Cherian to get a low-down on the situation in the two states.

Watch the video for more.

First Published on Oct 21, 2019 05:06 pm

