MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Mirae
  • Sustainability 100+
  • India Inc On the Move
  • New Horaizon
  • The Challengers
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • The Leader`s Code
  • Intel - Jio
  • Sanjeevani
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
Exclusive Webinar :Moneycontrol Pro in association with Option Omega 2.0 brings to you India’s First Option Traders Conference. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy

NEP 2020: Sports to be soon made part of school education curriculum

Currently, sports is considered an extra-curricular activity in schools and activities either happen once or twice a week or after the school's academic hours.

M Saraswathy
August 16, 2021 / 12:31 PM IST

It is good news for school-going sports enthusiasts. As part of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 implementation, sports education will soon be made part of school curriculum.

Sources told Moneycontrol that the education ministry will bring out detailed guidelines in three months.

“There will be a dual role of the school and their sports teachers. One will be to gauge the interest of the students in sports and hone their talent. The other will be to help select future athletes for proper training at external locations," a government official said.

NEP 2020 aims to bring out a system of holistic education. Currently, sports is considered an extra-curricular activity in schools and activities either happen once or twice a week or after academic hours.

Close

Related stories

Under the new system, sports will become a part-and-parcel of the school education system. The sports curriculum will be designed, depending on the infrastructure in the school campus,

In his address to the nation during the 75th Independence Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi emphasised the need to have sports education in schools.

"You will soon see policy changes that make sports an integral part of school education," added PM Modi.

What will be the changes?

In a given academic week, there will be a number of hours set aside for sports. Each student would be able to give their preferences, depending on their interests and aptitude.

However, this will be different in each school, depending on the facilities available. And the sports teachers in the school could take further action depending on the skill sets of the students.

For instance, a student wanting to pursue athletics or track sports in a school without the facilities could be referred to a neighbourhood school (for using their training ground).

At a later stage, crowdfunding for development of sports infrastructure in schools would also be encouraged. Here, the alumni network would be tapped.

To improve the quality of sports training, the services of retired athletes would also be taken up.

“Schools will be nudged to have an attractive remuneration package for these sports staff, so that students get top quality training," added another government official.

Sources also said that similar to quality benchmarks for the teaching staff, there would be qualification standards for the sports staff.

A network of trained and medal-winning athletes would also be made available and these professionals could give training to school students, depending on their time.

M Saraswathy is a business journalist with 10 years of reporting experience. Based in Mumbai, she covers consumer durables, insurance, education and human resources beat for Moneycontrol.
Tags: #Business #Economy #education
first published: Aug 16, 2021 12:31 pm

Must Listen

Swabhiman Bharat Conversations: An Independence Day Special Podcast with Sanjeev Sanyal

Swabhiman Bharat Conversations: An Independence Day Special Podcast with Sanjeev Sanyal

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.