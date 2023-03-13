English
    MSME competitive scheme part of efforts to strengthen sector: PM Modi

    The government on Friday launched the revamped MSME Competitive (LEAN) scheme to make it more beneficial for enterprises and stakeholders.

    PTI
    March 13, 2023 / 12:36 PM IST
    Prime Minister Narendra Modi

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said the government's MSME Competitive (LEAN) scheme is a part of its efforts to strengthen the MSME sector, which is a key pillar of India's economic growth.

    The government on Friday launched the revamped MSME Competitive (LEAN) scheme to make it more beneficial for enterprises and stakeholders.

    Under the revamped scheme, the Centre's contribution will be 90 per cent of the implementation cost for hand holding and consultancy fees as against 80 per cent previously.

    In response to a tweet by MSME Minister Narayan Rane, the prime minister tweeted, "A part of our efforts to strengthen the MSME sector, which is a key pillar of India's economic growth.

    first published: Mar 13, 2023 12:36 pm